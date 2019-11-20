Mr. John Searcy, age 68, a resident of Eufaula, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Piedmont Regional in Columbus, GA. A funeral mass for Mr. Searcy was held on Saturday, November 16, at 11: 00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eufaula. Father David Shoemaker officiated and burial followed in Fairview Addition Cemetery in Eufaula, with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mr. Searcy was born on January 28, 1951 in Winston, the son of William Martin Searcy and Opha Baggett Searcy. He graduated from Wallace Community College in Cullman with an Associate's Degree in Drafting. He enjoyed a career as a draftsman with American Buildings in Eufaula and retired after 42 years. Mr. Searcy was a wonderful husband, great father, and loving Papa. An while his beard made him seem gruff, he had a great sense of humor and some said he was a "hoot". He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and a CCD teacher. His hobbies included fishing, dove hunting, reading history, and piddling. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William "Bill" Searcy. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Theresa Searcy, Eufaula; daughter, Amber Hutchison (Zach), Auburn; granddaughter, Harper Hutchison; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were: Bryan Bratcher, Alex Welsh, Auston Welsh, Martin Searcy, Hunter Cochran, and Birch Cochran The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, 515 W. Broad St., Eufaula, AL 36027; or to your favorite charity. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
