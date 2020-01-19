Mrs. Penny Sewell, age 53, of Clayton, AL., passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at her residence, after losing her battle with cancer. Graveside service was held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Clayton City Cemetery. Rev. Josh Powell officiated with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. Mrs. Sewell was born on May 26, 1966, the daughter of Joseph Wayne Williams and Sylvia Peacock Ellison. She was preceded in death by her father. Mrs. Sewell was an outgoing, friendly lady with a great personality. She loved spending time with her friends and family, she also had a tremendous compassion for animals. Mrs. Sewell attended Evergreen Baptist Church. Her hobbies included gardening and decorating. Mrs. Sewell graduated from Troy University with Bachelor's Degrees in both Journalism and Public Relations. She enjoyed a career in the transportation industry for thirty plus years as a freight broker. Mrs. Sewell is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Rick Sewell, Clayton; son, Blayne Sewell, Troy; sister, Sharon Benefield (Kim), Eufaula; sister in law, Pam Sewell; two nieces, Kaylee Dohney, Katharyn Dohney; nephew Hayden Benefield; and special sister, Martha Hurst (Tony). In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Humane Society of Barbour County, 99 Gilchrist Rd., Clayton, AL. 36016. Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Sewell, Mrs. Penny
