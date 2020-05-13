Katie L. Shaw, age 71, of Dothan, AL, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan following a brief illness. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family had a private graveside service Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Bro. Robert Rhodes officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The graveside service for Mrs. Shaw was live streamed on Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula and Clayton's Facebook page. Mrs. Shaw was born on September 2, 1948 in Eufaula, AL to the late Carlton Edward Clark and the late Nancy Loree Braswell Clark. Mrs. Shaw worked for many years as a private sitter taking care of the elderly. She loved the patients that she worked with and treated them just like family. Mrs. Shaw loved her family and she was crazy about her grandbabies. She loved to keep all her family close. Mrs. Shaw is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Buck Clark; and 2 sisters, Linda Smyth and Martha Lou Harrell. Survivors include: her loving husband of 22 years, Benny Shaw; 4 sons, Charles Eddie Horton, Eufaula, Gary Dean Horton (Frances), Eufaula, Bradley Stevens Shaw, Dothan, and Adam Lavoyd Shaw, Dothan; 2 daughters, Mary Michelle Price (Christopher), Baker Hill, and Stephanie Dawn Register (Louis), Pittsview; grandchildren: Kayleigh Horton, Barrett Horton, Mikayla Simmons (Tyler Dudley), Kaden Register, Kaleb Register, Hunter Price, Isabella Shaw, Caleb Shaw, Alexis Shaw and Paisley Wood. Asked to serve as pallbearers were: Kevin Jernigan, Troy Jernigan, Dale Clark, Lee Clark, Ben Tew, and Tex Davis. The family will accept flowers or in lieu of flowers donations can be made for the funeral expense. Donations can be mailed to Glover Funeral Home PO Box 898 Eufaula, AL 36072 Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
