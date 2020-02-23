Mr. Paul Adams Shirley, 81, of Eufaula, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home on Clayton Highway surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services were held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11 A.M., in Fairview Cemetery Addition. The Rev. Gerald Carroll officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born May 5, 1938 in Eufaula, Paul was the son of the late Raymond and Alice Adams Shirley. Paul worked as a carpenter for many years with Johnston/Clark Company building homes in Eufaula and the surrounding areas. Later he worked with Gerald Carroll Construction Company in Eufaula. Paul retired in 2003 after working with the Eufaula City School System for 12 years in maintenance. Paul loved his family, fishing, his beagle puppies Dazy 1 and Dazy II and Mustang cars. Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years: Dottie Shirley of Eufaula, Alabama; his son: Paul Brandon (Nancy) Shirley of Eufaula, Alabama; his step-grandson: Nolan Watkins of Eufaula, Alabama; his sister: Peggy Gilmore of Eufaula, Alabama. Our many thanks to Southern Care Hospice nurses for their compassionate care shown to Paul.

