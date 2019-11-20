Mrs. Alma Kate Singleton, age 95, of Eufaula, AL, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Crowne Heath in Eufaula. A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. November, 19, 2019 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Eufaula with Rev. Steven Doss officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mrs. Singleton was born on January 12, 1924 in Montgomery County, Al., to James Huey Floyd and Sara Carolyn Money Floyd. She enjoyed a career in the textile industry and retired after approximately 40 years. She was a down-to-earth, kind woman who loved to cook. Mrs. Singleton was an active member of the Senior Center in Eufaula until she fell and broke her hip. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved playing dominoes and won many trophies and ribbons, including a state championship. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Singleton; son, Mike Morris; 2 brothers; a sister; and a son-in-law, David Filgo. Survivors include: 3 daughters, Carolyn Dull (Donald), Huntsville, Peggy Lunsford (John) Bakerhill, Judy Filgo, Eufaula; daughter-in-law, Shelly Morris, Eufaula; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.