Georgia Smith passed away quietly on Friday at Phenix City Health Care. Visitation was held Tuesday, May 26 from 1:00 till 2:00 CST prior to the service at Chapman Funeral Home in Eufaula, Alabama. Georgia Smith was born June 18, 1919 in Eufaula, Alabama to the late Mittie Strickland. She was a graduate of Eufaula High School and worked for many years at Neal Logue Company. She was an active member of Washington Street Methodist Church for many years until she moved to Phenix City and joined Bethany Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband Fred Smith and two sisters Florence Madison and Janie Heep. She is survived by two children daughter Faye Rosier and Joe of Phenix City, son Richard Smith and Donna of Decatur, Alabama, four grandchildren Shawn Redmon and Randy, Joey Rosier all of Phenix City, Richie Smith, Chad Smith and Jennifer of Decatur, Alabama, seven great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Abby Redmon, Blaine, Bryce, and Meg Rosier all of Phenix City, Belle and Blaire Smith of Decatur, Alabama, and a "special sister" Louise Britt of Eufaula, Alabama, and cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. When her eyes were good she enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, doing puzzles and most of all playing games with her great grandchildren and spending time with them. She was loved by many and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Phenix City Health Care, 3900 Lakewood Drive, Phenix City, Alabama.
