Mr. William D. Smith, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 after a brief illness. To many students of Eufaula High School between the years of 1971 2008 he was simply known as Mr. Smith. Born in Atmore, AL in 1944, he lived briefly in Rochester, NY and then lived in Molino, FL until he graduated from Tate High School and then he joined the Air Force and served his country proudly for 3 years. After his service, he attended Jeff Davis Junior College, where he met and fell in love with the love of his life of 49 years. Completing his Bachelor's degree in Education at Livingston University, he began teaching U.S. and Alabama state History at Eufaula High School in 1971. He completed his Master's degree at Troy State University. He taught at Eufaula High for 30 years until his retirement. He would go on to substitute teach for 7 more years. He had a passion for music, and especially loved listening to his old vinyls from the 50's and 60's. After finally "retiring", he would travel throughout the country seeing the sights and taking cruises. He loved going to yard sales, baseball card and coin collecting, and was an avid Crimson Tide fan. He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Smith, Sr. and his mother, Bertha M. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn C. Smith of Eufaula, Al; his daughter, Shannon M. Smith of Meridian, MS; and his son, Brian D. Smith of Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his 2 brothers; Mark H. Smith, Robin L. Smith; and sister, Vicki Jenks, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services was held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am (EDT). Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
