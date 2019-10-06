Mr. Gary Todd Smith, 41, of Clayton, Alabama, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the Calvary Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Clio, Alabama. The Rev. Randy Adams officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born April 14, 1978 in Mobile, Alabama, Todd was the son of Glenda Gaye Lassiter Smith and the late Jimmie Earl Smith. Todd loved Alabama Football (ROLL TIDE), fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and friends. Survivors other than his mother include his wife: Lisa Pittman Smith; 1 son: Hunter M. Smith; 3 daughters: Lauren (Mason) Carter, Taylor Dukes (Charles "Chuck" Murphy, Jr.), Courtney Dukes; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Charles Faulk; brothers-in-law, Lavon Pitman and Randy (Miriam) Pittman 6 grand-children: Gage Carter, Eden Carter, Ryland Kulovitz, Kaysin Cantu, Easton Cantu, Sawyer Dukes; 2 brothers: Terry (Karla) Smith, Tommy (Maria) Smith; 6 nieces: Kelly (Collin) Woodham, Michelle Smith, Holly Smith, Amber Pittman, Ashley (Ben) Theobald, Andrea (Garrett) Dunn; 2 nephews: Jimmy Smith, Eric (Jessica Smith) Green; several aunts, uncles and special cousins. Honorary pallbearers were Nick Jones, Doug Pourchot, Charles Murphy, Brian Forshee, Josh English and Jason Hartzog.
