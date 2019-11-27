Mr. Robert O'Neal "Neal" Smith, a resident of Ariton, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in Southeast Health Medical Center. He was 66 years old. A memorial service for Mr. Smith will be held 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Charles Goldsmith officiating, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. Mr. Smith was born January 5, 1953 in Eufaula, Alabama to the late Jesse Robert Smith and Luvelia Olds Smith. He enjoyed technology and computers. In his job as a draftsman he used CAD (Computer Automated Drafting). He taught drafting at Wallace Community College and Northview High School. Neal enjoyed television and movies, Si-Fi, and Star Treck. He was an avid Alabama fan. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Latricia Roberts Smith of Ariton; five sons, Brian O'Neal Smith of Columbus, Georgia, Robert Brenton Smith (Amelia) of Deer Park, Texas, Tony Guilford of Ozark, Wade Guilford of Ariton, David William Easterling (Marissa Player) of Ozark; one sister, Erline Tew (Winston) of Eufaula. Seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in his memory to the Ozark-Dale County Humane Society, P. O. Box 2502, Ozark, Alabama 36361; or to SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
