Mrs. Edna Deloris Smith, 88, of Baker Hill, Alabama, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services were held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1 P.M., CDT, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia. The Rev. Jeff Parmer officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born January 24, 1932 in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late James David and Nancy Susan Gordon McDowell. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband Joe Smith, Sr.. Survivors include her son: Joe (Robin) Smith Jr. of Abbeville, Alabama; her daughter: Sandra Kelley of Eufaula, Alabama; 5 grandchildren: David (Dana) Bush, Scotty (Melody) Smith, Stephen (Jamie) Smith, Haley Smith, Preston (Grace) Smith; 9 great grandchildren: Cameron Bush, Hayden Bush, Kayla Smith, Alyssa Smith, Leigha Smith, Anna Johnson, Zack Johnson, Chloey Roth, Jack Smith; 1 sister: Shirley Rumanes of Atlanta, Georgia; her special friend: Melba Vinson.

