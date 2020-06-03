Mrs. Edna Deloris Smith, 88, of Baker Hill, Alabama, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services were held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1 P.M., CDT, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia. The Rev. Jeff Parmer officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born January 24, 1932 in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late James David and Nancy Susan Gordon McDowell. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband Joe Smith, Sr.. Survivors include her son: Joe (Robin) Smith Jr. of Abbeville, Alabama; her daughter: Sandra Kelley of Eufaula, Alabama; 5 grandchildren: David (Dana) Bush, Scotty (Melody) Smith, Stephen (Jamie) Smith, Haley Smith, Preston (Grace) Smith; 9 great grandchildren: Cameron Bush, Hayden Bush, Kayla Smith, Alyssa Smith, Leigha Smith, Anna Johnson, Zack Johnson, Chloey Roth, Jack Smith; 1 sister: Shirley Rumanes of Atlanta, Georgia; her special friend: Melba Vinson.
MOST POPULAR
-
Legendary AU coach Dye told Rane where he wanted to be buried
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
DHS employee removed from football coach position after social media posts
-
Victim of Dothan roadwork and COVID, a refuge shuts its doors
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.