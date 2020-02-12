Mrs. Ethel Mae Smith Mrs. Ethel Mae Smith, 97, of Abbeville, Alabama, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Henry County Health and Rehabilitation in Abbeville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2 PM, at Cross Baptist Church with Dr. Matt Helms officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held Tuesday prior to the service from 1 PM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cross Baptist Church Building Fund, 33 Early St., Eufaula, Alabama 36027. Born August 9, 1922 in Wicksburg, Alabama, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late W. Frank and Ollie V. Skipper Waters. She was a devout Christian, a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Noah Lee Smith, her sisters Peggy Waters, Mary Alice Searcy, Dorothy Lundgren and Juanita Moran; her brothers Roy Waters and Paul Waters and her grandson Chris Smith. Survivors include her daughter: Patricia (Jonah) Clance of Georgetown, Georgia; her sons: Barry L. (Janice) Smith of Abbeville, Alabama and Larry E. Smith of Eufaula, Alabama; 5 grandchildren: Larry E. Smith Jr., Lee Smith, Johnny Clance, Barry L. Smith Jr., Shane Wellington; 4 great grandchildren; 4 great great grand-children; numerous nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be Deacons of Cross Baptist Church.
