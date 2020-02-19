Mrs. Linda Marie Wilson Stephens, age 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. Funeral services for Mrs. Stephens will be held on, Wednesday, February 19, at 2: 00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. Rev. Stephen Doss will officiate and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Eufaula with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Linda was born on March 4, 1956 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of the late William Burton Wilson and Tina Claudia Serra Wilson. Left to cherish her memories are: her loving husband of 16 years, Loren Stephens, Eufaula; two sons, Jeremy Davis (Connie), Garfield, AR, Jason Stephens (Rachel), Sparta, MO, daughter, Cindel Whittington (Joshua) Monett, MO; three brothers, William "Bill" Wilson, Jr, Georgetown, GA, Michael "Abe" Wilson (Nancy), Georgetown, GA, Ronald "Ron" Wilson, Eufaula; sister, Donna Harris (Steve), Eufaula; five grandchildren, Kason Davis , Lilliana Grace Stephens, Dalton James Stephens, Lincoln Hawk Stephens, Ezekiel Jaxon Stephens, three nieces, Lauren Robertson, Rhonda Crumpton, Jessi Pate; a very special great niece, Serra Blakely Robertson, and her beloved two dogs, Butter Bean Stephens and Daisy Mae Stephens. Linda was a loving, independent, strong willed woman who had a passion for nursing. After graduating from Wallace Community College with a Degree in Nursing, she cared for, loved, and tended to many, many patients whom she always treated like family. Linda not only cared for her patients with a medical knowledge but also with a compassionate loving heart. She retired from nursing after serving her patients for over thirty years. Linda loved her family and always had a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. She was the glue that held her family together and many thought of her as their rock. Linda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In her spare time, she loved travelling to the beach, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She was a treasure to all who knew and loved her and will be greatly missed. Asked to serve as pallbearers are: Jeffrey Green, Ryan Conner, Dean Horton, Chris Williams, Jack Sellers, Jamie Newman, Keith Bungay, Mike Currier. Honorary pallbearers are: Josh Whittington, Jason Stephens, Ronald Wilson, and Steve Harris. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
