Mrs. Melvina (Mel) Stephenson, 96, of Eufaula, AL, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Crowne Health Care in Eufaula. Funeral services were held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Ken Bush officiated and burial followed in Old Fairview Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church in Eufaula or to the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula. Born July 25, 1923 in Ashford, Alabama, Mrs. Stephenson was the daughter of the late William Oliver and Minnie Hall Hand. Mrs. Stephenson started her nursing career as a Registered Nurse at Hillcrest Infirmary in June 1945. She came to Eufaula in 1946 and worked at Salter's Hospital, Barbour County Hospital and Eufaula Geriatric Center. She later served as a school nurse for the Eufaula City Schools. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula, the UMW and the Dot Mitchell Sunday School Class. Survivors include her son: Ken (Freida) Stephenson of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 grandchildren: Kella (D.J.) Farris of Nashville, Tennessee, Barrett (Beth) Stephenson of Eufaula, Alabama, Chance (Blakely) Stephenson of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 great grandchildren: Wade Stephenson, Tucker Stephenson, Forrest Stephenson, Hugh Stephenson, Caroline Farris, Everett Farris. Pallbearers were D.J. Farris, Barrett Stephenson, Chance Stephenson, Tony Smith, Mark Whaley and Burdett Wood.
