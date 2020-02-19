Dianna Sue Frain Stewart, 75, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Memorial services were held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1 PM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Gerald Caryl-Gordon officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born October 23, 1944 in Noble County, Indiana, Mrs. Stewart was the daughter of the late Morris and Goldie Frain. She was a mother to all who crossed her path and she will be missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben A. Stewart, her grandson Kenny Wall, her granddaughter Tabitha Lane, her brother Sonny Frain, her sisters Betty Maynard and Tammy Dodson, 1 great granddaughter and 4 great grandsons. Survivors include her children: Ronita "Roni" (Danny) Maggard of Howe, Indiana, George (Kim) Stewart of Georgetown, Georgia, Ben (Janice) Stewart of Eufaula, Alabama, Samantha "Bambi" (Michael) McDowell of Butler, Georgia, Corinna "Chris"(Keith) Trammell of Headland, Alabama, Phillip Stewart of Georgetown, Georgia, Gina (Keith) Wall of Ellaville, Georgia; 1 sister: Mary Deal of Sturgis, Michigan; 2 brothers: Mike Frain and Steve Frain both of Topeka, Kansas; 18 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren.
MOST POPULAR
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
New Headland gymnasium to be named after former coach and principal Steve Williams
-
The man with the black cowboy hat
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.