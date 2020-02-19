Dianna Sue Frain Stewart, 75, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Memorial services were held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1 PM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Gerald Caryl-Gordon officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born October 23, 1944 in Noble County, Indiana, Mrs. Stewart was the daughter of the late Morris and Goldie Frain. She was a mother to all who crossed her path and she will be missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben A. Stewart, her grandson Kenny Wall, her granddaughter Tabitha Lane, her brother Sonny Frain, her sisters Betty Maynard and Tammy Dodson, 1 great granddaughter and 4 great grandsons. Survivors include her children: Ronita "Roni" (Danny) Maggard of Howe, Indiana, George (Kim) Stewart of Georgetown, Georgia, Ben (Janice) Stewart of Eufaula, Alabama, Samantha "Bambi" (Michael) McDowell of Butler, Georgia, Corinna "Chris"(Keith) Trammell of Headland, Alabama, Phillip Stewart of Georgetown, Georgia, Gina (Keith) Wall of Ellaville, Georgia; 1 sister: Mary Deal of Sturgis, Michigan; 2 brothers: Mike Frain and Steve Frain both of Topeka, Kansas; 18 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren.

