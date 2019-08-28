Mr. Paul Dudley Taylor, 72, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 3 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 1 P.M. until service time prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the First Baptist Church in Eufaula. Born December 10, 1946 in New York, New York, Mr. Taylor was the son of the late Oscar Lewis and Helen Louise Marusak Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a graduate of Eufaula High School where he lettered in football and basketball. He was a 1968 graduate of Auburn University and he attended Law School at Samford University. He owned and operated Taylor Vault Company in Eufaula for 39 years. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Taylor. Survivors include his sister: Barbara Davis of Tallassee, Alabama; 1 nephew: Glen H. (Jamie) Davis, Jr. of Tallassee, Alabama; 2 great nephews: Drew (Kayra) Davis and Greg Davis both of Tallassee, Alabama; 1 great niece: Kayla (John) Laster of Elkton, Kentucky; 1 great great niece: Vivian Lea Laster; 1 great great nephew: Hunter Davis. Active pallbearers will be Greg Davis, Tommy Taylor, Bobby Taylor, Stephen Asbury, Norman Cordell, Glen Davis Jr., Drew Davis and Ronnie Register.
