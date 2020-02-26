Cynthia Rogers "Cindy" Tew, a resident of the Edwin Community of Henry County, died Friday night, February 21, 2020, at her home. She was 56. Graveside services were held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 24, 2020, in the New Prospect Free Will Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Randy Adams officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations was in charge of arrangements. Cindy Tew was born and reared in Henry County and lived in the Edwin Community for the past thirty years. Cindy was employed by WalMart in Eufaula for over twenty years. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Brock Tew, her father, Carson Will Rogers and mother, Annette Blankenship Rogers. Surviving relatives include her husband, Ronnie G. Tew; a son, Ashley Tew (April), Skipperville; two grandchildren, Ayla Brooke Tew and Austin Glenn Tew; two brothers, David Rogers (Rhonda), Headland; and Kenny Rogers, Newville. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

