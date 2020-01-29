Bonnie Sue Greathouse Tharpe, 56, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Mark Dennison officiated and burial followed in the Carroll-Duncan Creel Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born November 9, 1963 in Eufaula, Alabama, Bonnie was the daughter of Joann Phillips Seeley of Eufaula, Alabama and the late James Edward Greathouse, Sr. Bonnie was a volunteer at the Southern Souls Animal League. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Greathouse, Jr. Survivors other than her mother include her husband: Tony Mainor of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 daughters: Jaime Tharpe (Gregg) Jeffrey and Brandi Tharpe Cantu both of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: James Bryden Jeffrey, Jacey Tharpe, Tori Tharpe, Alicia (Sidney) Gardner; 2 great grandchildren: Sidney and Khloe Gardner; 5 sisters: Kathy Greathouse of Foley, Alabama, Dottie Greathouse of Eufaula, Alabama, Doris Greathouse of New Port Richey, Florida, Kathy Lynn (Jim) Bodlak of Green Cove Springs, Florida, Mary Lindsey (Clint) Senn of Eufaula, Alabama. Active pallbearers were Tony Mainor, Gregg Jeffrey, Bryden Jeffrey, Tylor Smith, Zack Smith, Trey Washington, Chris Sanders and Dennie Shirley.
Tharpe, Bonnie Sue Greathouse
