Lora Elain Pettis Thomas, of Eufaula, Alabama, passed on Monday, August 19th at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Wednesday, August 21st at 3:30pm at First Baptist Church in Eufaula with Dr. Ken Bush officiating with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born on August 30th, 1960 in Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of Martha Wilkin and the late Donnie Pettis. Elain was the epitome of grace and elegance. She had a beautiful way of reminding anyone, close friend or acquaintance, of what made them special and that they were worthy of love. Elain loved nothing more than to be with her two girls, Amanda and Morgan. She taught them joy and selflessness. Elain loved her best friend and husband of 37 years, Hugh. Elain was a skilled gardener. She loved working with Hugh in their vegetable garden and grew the prettiest yellow roses. She would often spend afternoons playing old hymns on her beloved father's grand piano. Elain was a devoted teacher and worked for the Eufaula City School System for just shy of 25 years. She cherished and was supported by her fellow teachers and staff of Eufaula Elementary. She loved the Lord and will be remembered as an example of His love and light. The family asks that friends share their favorite stories and memories of our beloved Elain. Elain was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Pettis, and older brother Randall Pettis, both of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Survivors include: Husband, Hugh Thomas, of Eufaula, Alabama; her two daughters, Amanda Thomas (fiancé, Regan Harp) of Nashville, Tennessee and Morgan Wright (Evan) of Madison, Alabama; her mother, Martha Wilkin, of Chipley, Florida; three brothers Ronnie Pettis (Debbie), Daniel Pettis (Amanda), and Deon Pettis (Bacarra), of Niceville, Florida. Also survived by brothers-in-law Britt Thomas (Julie), Eddie Thomas (Tammy), and several nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers are her beloved fellow teachers and staff members of Eufaula Elementary School.
