Verna Pearl Lewis Thomas Verna Pearl Lewis Thomas was born in Batesville, Alabama, on December 24, 1939, to Richard Lewis and Margaret Dickerson Lewis. Reared in the admonition of the Lord, she was the oldest of nine siblings. She was known to family and friends as "Tiny." Verna attended Bethlehem Baptist Church School, later transferring to Van Buren High School. After high school, she moved to Haines City, Florida. She returned to Eufaula to raise her boys and to help her mother with her younger siblings. She began working for Dr. P.S. Woodbury and his family, becoming a second mother to the children. Later years, she worked as a receptionist/nurse in his office. She also worked for Harbison-Walker. She was married to Mack Thomas. An avid fisher, Verna spent many hours on the riverbanks at Old Creek Town and at Frost Fish Pond. She had a green thumb and loved growing plants. As an excellent cook, she baked many delicious cakes for family and friends. At an early age, Verna accepted Christ and joined St. Emmanuel A.M.E. Church. Later, she transferred membership to New Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. As a child, Verna, along with brothers, Raymond and Ira, and a couple of friends had a traveling gospel singing group: The Friendly Five, later becoming The Rising Stars. They always won first place and the cake for their singing talents. In later years, she yielded to Jesus' calling her to greater service. She accepted Him into her life as her personal Lord and Savior and served at Brown Memorial Church of God in Christ. When her youngest brother was led to organize The New Birth Center Church of God in Christ, Verna supported him and eventually joined the ministry. A dream that God gave her is how the church got the name THE NEW BIRTH. She worked in many aspects of the ministry and wore many hats serving God's people: Home and Foreign Missions, Prayer and Bible Band teacher, Deaconess Missionary, Praise and Worship Leader, Sunday School leader, Noonday Prayer Warrior, Pastor's Aid Board, F.L.A.G. committee, Women's Department, and Licensed Evangelist. She served God and mankind faithfully and financially, even during her illness. Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, Evangelist Verna Thomas transitioned from earth to glory, ever to be with the Lord. Hallelujah! Her parents and 3 brothers preceded her in death: Willie Coleman, Grady and Andrew Lewis. Cherishing memories of her earthly sojourn are her three sons: Winfred and Jackie Lewis (Linda), and Steven Gill; grandchildren and their mothers, Pia, Alonzo (Brenda Hardy), Tawanna, Jamal, Devin (Karen Crews), Kendall and Jasmine (Patrice Griglen), Meagan and Steven (Aretha Laseter); siblings, Raymond (Virginia), Ira (Alvenia), and Donald Lewis (Shirley), Barbara Frost White (Isaiah), Alice Frost, and Fred Frost (Barbara); stepsister, Mary Frost Bellamy (Wilbur, Sr.); first cousin, Jannie Scott (Eddie Lee); the Woodburys, Kathleen, Keith, Susan, Diane, Margaret, Patrice, and Charlotte; friends, Vivian Thomas, Carrie Sheppard and Mary Skipper; caregivers, Beverly Hall and Geraldine Smith; an aunt, Carrie Mae; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Stanford Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 549 South Randolph Ave Eufaula, AL 36027
