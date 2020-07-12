William "Britt" Thomas, age 65, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 6, 2020. He was a person of strong faith, loves his family, farming, research, history, and the people of Brundidge. Britt began working for the City of Brundidge and Pike County in 1977, at the young age of 22, spending the last 26 years as the City Manager. Through his career he gained lifelong friendships with his dearest colleagues. He was a devoted husband to Julie for almost 23 years and was a proud father to Janie and Katie. He was a family man through and through and made sure "his girls" would be taken care of even up until his very last breath. Mr. Thomas is survived by his mother, Brunise Holladay Thomas; wife, Julia West Thomas; Daughters, Janie Boswell Jenkins (Matt) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Julia Katherine "Katie" Boswell (Bryan Briggs) of New Orleans, LA; brothers, Hugh Thomas, Eddie Thomas (Tammy); aunt, Janaria Thomas, special friend, Linda Faust and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. He is proceeded in death by his father, Alvie Thomas; brother, Warren Thomas; sister-in-law, Elain Thomas; father and mother-in-law, Red and Carolyn West and special friend, Betty Wagoner. Memorial Services for Mr. Thomas will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9am on the Bass House Lawn on Main Street in Brundidge. Visitation will follow the service. We understand the concerns and seriousness of COVID-19 and in no way want to put others in harms way. Feel free to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, or stay at home and send us your prayers. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Tarentum Community Center, c/o Rosa Green 3523 AL Hwy 125 Brundidge, AL 36010 or Compassus Hospice, 1340 UA 231 Suite #7 Troy, AL 36081
