Mr. Jackie Howard Thompson, 88, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 4 P.M., at Parkview Baptist Church. The Rev. Glen Brock officiated and burial followed in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born December 27, 1930 in Notasulga, Alabama, Mr. Thompson was the son of the late Clifford Howard and Vera Howard Thompson. He loved the Lord and was a true prayer warrior. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He retired from Mead Coated Board in 1995 after more than 20 years of service. He was affiliated with Tom Mann and he later patented a spinner bait with Jack Tibbs at Strike Zone Lures. He was a well known fishing guide. Survivors include his wife: Mary Thompson of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Ken Thompson of Jackson Gap, Alabama; 1 daughter: Susan (James) Thomley of Perry, Florida; 5 grandchildren: Kristy (Robbie) Gissendanner, Leslie Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Whitley Turner, Aaron Green; 3 great grandchildren: Zachery Smith, Tyler Smith, Summer Turner. Pallbearers were Zachery Smith, Tyler Smith, James Thomley, Sid Dowling, Kevin Little and John Wayne Robinson.
