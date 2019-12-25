Mr. Junnie W. "Teet" Threatt, 85, of Baker Hill, Alabama, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services were held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 1 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Nathan Poe officiated and burial followed in the Creel Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born January 27, 1934 in Baker Hill, Alabama, Mr. Threatt was the son of the late Junnie Lee and Mittie Naomi Carroll Threatt. Mr. Threatt was an expert heavy equipment operator. He retired from Harbison Walker after 42 years. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. His great grandchildren were the love of his life. Mr. Threatt was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Boyd and his brothers, Buford Threatt, Hubert Threatt, Dudley Threatt, Millard Threatt and Raybon Threatt. Mr. Threatt is survived by his wife: Annabell Threatt of Baker Hill, Alabama; 1 son: Ronnie (Carol) Threatt of Baker Hill, Alabama; 1 daughter: Dianne (Rick) Almand of Atlanta, Georgia; 3 grandchildren: Adam Threatt of Headland, Alabama, Kathryn (Justin) Cooper of Clayton, Alabama, Marcie (Randy) Kress of Cumming, Georgia; 6 great grandchildren: Maddox Cooper, Mary Mac Cooper, Henry Cooper, Madison Kress, Cody Kress and Courtney Kress. Active pallbearers were Adam Threatt, Justin Cooper, Thad Richards, Sammy Salter, Keith Wade, Zach Salter, Bobby Boyd and Randy Kress.
Threatt, Mr. Junnie W. "Teet"
