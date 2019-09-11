Presiding Elder W. G. Treadwell 19 September 1931 ~ 4 September 2019 As the newness of fall began, Lester and Corene Treadwell welcomed a handsome baby boy on September 19th, 1931. He would be named Willie Gray Treadwell affectionally known to his family as Billy. He would be raised in a home filled with the word of God and love under the guidance of Rev. Cornelius and Lula Treadwell. They would nurture and be a great influence on the child who became an itinerate elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at Pleasant Hill AME Church in Magnolia, Alabama. During his teen years, he heard the voice of God and accepted his call into the ministry. From that point until he took his last breath, he committed his life to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. His formative years were spent in Marengo County, Alabama where he completed his primary and secondary education. He attended Daniel Payne College in Birmingham, Alabama and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Rev. W.G. Treadwell also known as "Tread" or "Treadwell" never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His love for humankind and a wonderful sense of humor is the legacy he leaves to his two daughters and two sons. Love, laughter, and joy was the characteristic traits which caught the eye and heart of Annie Johnson. The educator and the preacher were united in love and partnership for fifty years. They traveled throughout the 9th Episcopal District fulfilling the "Great Commission" and living the mission of the AME Church. They co-labored in the vineyard of Jesus Christ and served in leadership roles at the local, district, and connectional levels. "What a Joy" it was for Rev. Treadwell to pastor several churches in the various annual conferences of the 9th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He felt truly blessed when he was assigned as a Presiding Elder by the late Bishop C.E. Thomas. He took great delight in mentoring young ministers who often seek his counsel and guidance. He loved the pastors in each of his Presiding Elder's district and often reminded them of the characteristics of a good pastor, preacher, and community leader. During the later years of his ministry, he had the joy of having his longtime friend, the Rt. Rev. T. Larry Kirkland, serve as his beloved Bishop. Bishop Kirkland appointed him to be the district Treasurer. Rev. Treadwell took great pride in being a good steward of financial resources entrusted to him. On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, God dispatched his heavenly angels to Nancy Ross Drive to take home His beloved servant. The love and joy of Presiding Elder Treadwell will be forever etched in the hearts and mind of his beloved wife, Mrs. Annie Johnson Treadwell; children, Mrs. Emma Treadwell Willis of Tuskegee, AL, Mr. Willie Gray Treadwell, Jr. of Riverside, CA, Mr. William Lee Treadwill of Dixons Mills, AL, Ms. AMEtta Lorene Treadwell- Reaves of Shaker Heights, OH. Grandchildren, Rev. Wilbur Willis, III of District, MD, Mrs. Johnessa (Roderick) Janigan and great-grandsons Christian and Matthew Janigan of Auburn, AL. Seven sisters and brothers, Mrs. Rosetta Treadwell Lockett, Mrs. Yvonne Treadwell Williams, Ms. Bessie Pearl Treadwell, Ms. Dorothy Treadwell, Mr, Hurial Treadwell, Mrs. LaVaughn Allen Anderson, and Rev. Arthur Lee Allen. A devoted niece, Ms. Cynthia McKinley, Sebastian, FL.; a host of other relatives and many sons and daughters in the ministry. 11 September 2019 Family & Friends Visitation 11:00 AM, Services of Life Well Lived 12:00 PM Saint Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church 240 Dr. T.V. McCoo Blvd. S. Eufaula, Alabama 36027 Rev. Samuel Smith, Officiant, Bishop T. Larry Kirkland, Eulogist, 114th Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
