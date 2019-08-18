Janice Lanette Turner, 71, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the First Baptist Church in Eufaula with Dr. Ken Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born July 26, 1948 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mrs. Turner was the daughter of the late Jessie and Ester Douglas Clements. Janice was passionate about many things but nothing more than her granddaughters. When not tending to her flower garden or playing cards at the church with her 'sisters' where she was a member for over thirty years, you could find her sitting in her chair watching television with her pal Benji by her side. Her smile was captivating and will be remembered by all those that she touched in her life. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Tom Turner and her sister Tracey Clements. Survivors include her son: Clay Turner of Jacksonville, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Tori Turner and Janette Turner; 2 sisters: Wanda Brice of Columbia, South Carolina and Phyllis (Mike) Bostick of Tifton, Georgia; 1 brother: Robert (Lottie) Clements of Covington, Georgia. Active pallbearers will be Edward Grantham, Jack Harrison, Carson Pomeroy, Bob Moore, Jerry Gulledge, Charles Bowman, John Gonstad and Earl Braswell.
