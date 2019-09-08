Mr. Paul James Tyler, 84, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Hines officiated and burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born February 28, 1935 in Geneva, Alabama, Mr. Tyler was the son of the late Manice Clinton and Willie Pearl Mathews Tyler. Mr. Tyler proudly served in the United States Air Force. He loved spending time outdoors and he worked many years in the timber industry. He enjoyed Alabama football, fishing, gardening, good old country music and spending time with his family. You could often find him playing his guitar with his family singing along. Paul will be missed by all who knew him. Mr. Tyler was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula "Pete" Nuckolls, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Gay Tyler, Mancil and Mildred Tyler and his sister, Hilda Williams. Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Vivian "Tut" Tyler of Eufaula, Alabama; his children: Diane (Johnny) Baker of Eufaula, Alabama, Denise Holmes of Millbrook, Alabama, Lisa "Judge" (Dean) Haddock of Yulee, Alabama, Matt Belcher of Eufaula; 5 grandchildren: Tyler (Jada) Nuckolls, Brook Hagler, Trevor Haddock, Logan Hagler, Trent Haddock; 2 great grandchildren: Parker and Piper Nuckolls; 2 brothers: Jimmy Tyler of Smiths Station, Alabama, Harry (Wendy) Tyler of LaGrange, Georgia; 1 sister: Angie (Russ) Kelly of Pensacola, Florida; brother-in-law: Charlie Frank (Peggy) Robertson of Eufaula, Alabama; uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly and he was a friend to all. Active pallbearers were Matt Belcher, Tyler Nuckolls, Brook Hagler, Trevor Haddock, Logan Hagler, Trent Haddock, Sans Tyler.

