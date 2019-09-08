Mr. Paul James Tyler, 84, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Hines officiated and burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born February 28, 1935 in Geneva, Alabama, Mr. Tyler was the son of the late Manice Clinton and Willie Pearl Mathews Tyler. Mr. Tyler proudly served in the United States Air Force. He loved spending time outdoors and he worked many years in the timber industry. He enjoyed Alabama football, fishing, gardening, good old country music and spending time with his family. You could often find him playing his guitar with his family singing along. Paul will be missed by all who knew him. Mr. Tyler was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula "Pete" Nuckolls, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Gay Tyler, Mancil and Mildred Tyler and his sister, Hilda Williams. Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Vivian "Tut" Tyler of Eufaula, Alabama; his children: Diane (Johnny) Baker of Eufaula, Alabama, Denise Holmes of Millbrook, Alabama, Lisa "Judge" (Dean) Haddock of Yulee, Alabama, Matt Belcher of Eufaula; 5 grandchildren: Tyler (Jada) Nuckolls, Brook Hagler, Trevor Haddock, Logan Hagler, Trent Haddock; 2 great grandchildren: Parker and Piper Nuckolls; 2 brothers: Jimmy Tyler of Smiths Station, Alabama, Harry (Wendy) Tyler of LaGrange, Georgia; 1 sister: Angie (Russ) Kelly of Pensacola, Florida; brother-in-law: Charlie Frank (Peggy) Robertson of Eufaula, Alabama; uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly and he was a friend to all. Active pallbearers were Matt Belcher, Tyler Nuckolls, Brook Hagler, Trevor Haddock, Logan Hagler, Trent Haddock, Sans Tyler.
...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... * TEMPERATURES...WILL CLIMB INTO THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S SUNDAY AFTERNOON. HEAT INDICES WILL RANGE FROM 104 TO 107. * IMPACTS...OF THE HIGH TEMPERATURES COULD CAUSE HEAT STROKE OR HEAT EXHAUSTION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&
