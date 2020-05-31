Mr. Wiley Charles Wade, 81, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 12 Noon, at Fellowship Baptist Church. The Rev. Stephen Doss and Rev. Christopher Sowell officiated and burial followed in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born April 5, 1939 in Sand Hill, Mississippi, Mr. Wade was the son of the late Spencer Marvin and Johnnie Eugenia Dunnam Wade. Mr. Wade was employed with Brown & Root Construction for 14 years. He retired from Metalux/Cooper Lighting after more than 20 years of service. He attended Fellowship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his brother Marvin Wade and his sisters Elizabeth Pineda and Becky Brewer. Survivors include his wife: Effie C. Wade of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 daughters: Regina Robinson and Melissa Sanders both of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 granddaughters: Katie Margaret Robinson and Kylie Brooke Sanders; 5 siblings: Martha Jane (Tom) Sims of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Larry (Loretta) Wade of Citronelle, Alabama, Gary (Rhonda) Wade of Sand Hill, Mississippi, Shayne (Dorothy) Wade of Sand Hill, Mississippi, Don (Laura) Wade of Sand Hill, Mississippi; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Active pallbearers were Derek Sowell, Michael Lynn, Stephen Sowell, Mark Campbell, Russell White, LeDale White and Wesley Sanders.
