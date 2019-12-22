Lester Doyce Wallace, a resident of Eufaula, passed away on December 13, 2019 at Troy Regional Hospital in Troy, Alabama at the age of 89 years. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon at St. James Episcopal Church in Eufaula, Alabama. Mr. Wallace was born on September 18, 1930 in Brantley, Alabama. He Taught in Port St. Joe, Florida until he was drafted by the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged, Mr. Wallace enrolled at Columbia University where he received two master's degrees in education. He taught English and Drama in Newark, New Jersey for 36 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Lester D. Wallace and Ellen Richburg Wallace of Troy, Alabama and a brother, Douglas Wallace, of LaGrange, Georgia. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Gail Wallace Lambert of Troy, Alabama, nieces Sheri Lambert Watkins of Troy, Alabama and Renee Lambert Shelley of Eufaula, Alabama, and several great nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
