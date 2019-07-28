Our precious Mother, Mrs. Imogene "Jean" Routon Watson, surrounded by the family she so loved, left us peacefully to be with our Lord July 23, 2019. The funeral service was held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2 P.M., at the First Baptist Church of Eufaula. Dr. Ken Bush officiated and burial followed at Memory Gardens with Chapman Funeral Home directing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Mabel Routon; her late husband, B.W. "Bessie" Grier and her late husband, A.W. "Andy" Watson; her sister, Pat Spencer Vaughn and great-grandson, Greyson Grier. Survivors include a son, Bill (Sue) Grier of Florence, Alabama, a daughter, Reatha (Andy) Clark of Eufaula, Alabama, a son, Andy (Louise) Watson of Macon, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Hunter (Chanet) Long, Kara (Bill Deloney), Brad (Mary) Grier, Clayton (Renee) Long, Chase Clark, Taylor Grier, Kristen Grier, Andrea (Avery) Black and seventeen great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Jean Watson was born December 29, 1929 in Quantico, Virginia, she was 89 years old. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Eufaula where she participated in the Hattie Moore Sunday school class. Additionally, she enjoyed singing in the adult choir for many years. Most know of her passion and creativity she expressed through making greeting cards and bookmarks. This was her love language and she expressed it well. She worked at the Eufaula city clerk's office for a number of years before going to work for Eufaula Bank & Trust where she retired after 30 years. Jean was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Our Mom was a devoted wife, beloved mother and grandmother who selflessly gave her heart to her family. She was the epitome of the perfect grandmother according to her grandchildren. Mom always had a kind word ready to share. She offered her warm welcome and loving kindness to all that crossed her path. Pallbearers include Hunter Long, Brad Grier, Chase Clark, Landan Grier, Teddy Spencer and Billy Spencer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Eufaula Renovation Fund, Kindred Hospice or the charity of your choice. Mama, we all love you dearly, miss you and look forward to celebrating our reunion.
