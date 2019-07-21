Mr. Ray Frank Weeks, Jr., 67, of Georgetown, GA., died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama following a long battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 A.M., at Fairview Cemetery Addition with Rev. Leon Sparks officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Born November 22, 1951 in Albany, Georgia, Mr. Weeks was the son of the late Ray Frank Weeks, Sr. and Mary Charles Floyd. He was a graduate of Eufaula High School and Troy University. He worked as parts manager for Weeks Ford until he opened Weeks Bait and Tackle in Georgetown, Georgia in 1982. He retired from the convenience store business in 2011. Mr. Weeks enjoyed spending time at his second home in Panama City Beach, Florida. Survivors include: one son Ray "Trey" Weeks, III of Eufaula, AL.; one daughter Ashley Weeks (Derrick) Berry of Eufaula, AL.; three grandchildren Caleb Weeks age 20, Caitlyn Berry age 12 and Addison Berry age 10; one sister Betty (Ben) Spurlock of Eufaula, AL. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Weeks, Caleb Weeks, Derrick Berry, Ron Scroggins, Ron Cain, Buddy Nolan, Scott Flowers and Stephen Cox.
