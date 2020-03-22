Thomas Stanley Wierzbicki, 66, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on March 18, 2020 of an extended illness. The memorial service will be held at Grace Independent Baptist Church in Eufaula, Alabama on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm central time. Thomas was married to Lori Bailey Wierzbicki on December 23, 2013. They were married six years. Thomas was survived by his wife, Lori Bailey Wierzbicki (Phenix City), three sons, Dale Wierzbicki, Lee Wierzbicki, and Michael (Kelli) Wierzbicki, all of Eufaula. One step-son, Clinton Bailey, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and one step-daughter, Robyn Bailey and her husband Paul Paradine of Ithaca, NY. Three grandsons, Joey (Ashley) Wierzbicki and Jordan Wierzbicki, both of Eufaula, and Brandon (Leeann) Wierzbicki, North Carolina. Two great-grandsons, Colton and Sammy Wierzbicki. He is also survived by sisters Mary (Chris) Schneider of New York, and Sandy (Pete) McGahan of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Lisa Wierzbicki of Pensacola, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Thomas is preceded in death by his mother and father, Stanley Walter and Ceil Leona Wierzbicki, and his late wife Marge Wierzbicki. www.georgiacremations.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Wierzbicki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries