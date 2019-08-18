Mr. James Marcus Williams, age 76, a resident of Clayton, AL., died Monday August 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by loved ones, following an extended illness. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Clayton with Reverend's Bill Brown and Bob Cox officiating. Burial followed in the Clayton City Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. Marcus was born on April 22, 1943 in Hartford to of the late John D. Williams and the late Nellie Hovey Williams. Mr. Williams was a resident of Clayton for the past 45 years where he owned and operated the Western Auto Store for 20 years and he also worked for Gala Gas Co. for 25 years. He was a civic minded man and served as mayor of Clayton, sat on the Clayton City Council, and was a former president and member of the Rotary Club. Mr. Williams had a passion for farming, and especially loved taking care of his cows. He was a member of the Clayton Baptist Church. His favorite pastimes included fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marcus is preceded in death by brother, Carlos Williams, 3 brothers-in-law, Roger Price, Judy Jackson, and Billy Prescott. He is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 58 years, Jeanette Tate Williams, Clayton; 2 sons, Marc (Phyllis Reile) Williams, Notasulga, Jamey (Annette Golden) Williams, Clayton; daughter, Misty Williams, Eufaula; 2 brothers, Wallace (Nell) Williams, Dothan, John Douglas Williams, Fadette; 3 sisters, Catherine Jackson, Cowarts, Martha Price, Fadette, Margaret Bond, Fadette; sister-in-law, Wynell Prescott, Hartford; 5 grandchildren, Hope Alexandra Faircloth, Clayton, Evan Matthew Faircloth, Eufaula, Logan Reile Williams, Auburn, John Oliver (Ashley) Williams, Clayton, Benjamin Thomas Williams, Clayton, 3 great grandchildren, Harper Lee Helms, Wyatt Matthew Faircloth, Haydyn Dallas Williams, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of lowers the family ask that donations be made to: Clayton Rescue Squad P.O. Box 601 Clayton, Al. 36016 or Clayton Baptist Church 30 N. Midway St. Clayton, Al. 36016 Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
