Mrs. Peggy Joyce Williams, 70, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Graveside services were held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 A.M., in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Dr. Ken Bush officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born January 30, 1950 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late William Aaron and Stella Mae Clark Dill. Mrs. Williams was a member of the First Baptist Church in Eufaula where she was a member of the Truth Seekers Department Sunday School Class. She was a past Director of the Cradle Roll and a member of the Precept. She was also a member of the Civitan Club and the Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her daughter Stacy Lyn Williams and her brother Freddie Dill. Survivors include her husband: David Williams of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Janelle (Mac) Strickland of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 grandchildren: Malcolm (Sarah) Strickland III of Daphne, Alabama, Andrew Strickland of Russellville, Alabama, Ben Strickland of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 great grandchild: Madison Strickland; 1 brother: Aaron Dill of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; 1 sister: Patsy Fondren of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Active pallbearers were Richard Morrison, Gary Garrison, Charles Bowman, Malcolm Strickland, Bob Moore and Mike Jordan.
