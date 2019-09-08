Avery Kayt Wilson, infant daughter of Wesley Kyle Wilson and Elizabeth Caitlin McAdams Wilson of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Missildine giving the eulogy. Burial will follow at 12:30 P.M., at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held Sunday, from 3 P.M, until 5 P.M., at the funeral home. Avery was born September 19, 2018 in Columbus, Georgia. Survivors other than her parents include her brother: Karter Wilson; maternal grandparents: Connie Missildine (Bee) McAdams; paternal grandparents: Karen Knight (Wesley) Wilson; Maternal great grand-parents: Sara (Larris) Missildine; aunt: Casey McAdams; uncle: Matt (Marie) Crawford.

