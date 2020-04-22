Mr. Wesley Kyle Wilson, 27, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. Burial will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born September 5, 1992, Kyle was the son of Wesley Shell and Karen Louise Knight Wilson, Jr. He was preceded in death by his daughter Avery Kayt Wilson, his paternal grandfather Gene Spence, and his maternal grandparents Robert and Erika Knight and Wesley Shell Wilson, Sr. Kyle was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and attended Eufaula High School. He was a graduate of Dixie Academy where he played baseball. He loved his family and friends spending time with them. Survivors in addition to his parents include his son Karter Wilson; his sister: Britteny (Buck) Hartzog of Eufaula, AL.; paternal grandmother: Gwen Spence of Eufaula, AL.; nieces: Leah Hartzog and Lydia Hartzog; his aunts: Lisa Moore and Sherrie Tyson; and several cousins. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be USMC Sgt. Justin B. Luker, USMC Sgt. Neil Tinbrink, USMC Cpl. Travis M. Huff, USMC Pvt. Daniel J. Steffel, USMC 1Cpl. Hakin H. Mann, USMC Cpl. Austin D. Vogel, USMC SSGT Gabriel Morales, and U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Bryan McClintock. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama barber shop owner plans to reopen Friday regardless of city and state orders
-
Wallace-Dothan to disburse $350 checks to all enrolled students
-
Dothan's Harris Mendheim experiencing events most only dream about
-
Coffee County has its first death from COVID-19
-
JIC: Covid-19 cases increase slightly at Dothan's hospitals
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.