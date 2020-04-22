Mr. Wesley Kyle Wilson, 27, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. Burial will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born September 5, 1992, Kyle was the son of Wesley Shell and Karen Louise Knight Wilson, Jr. He was preceded in death by his daughter Avery Kayt Wilson, his paternal grandfather Gene Spence, and his maternal grandparents Robert and Erika Knight and Wesley Shell Wilson, Sr. Kyle was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and attended Eufaula High School. He was a graduate of Dixie Academy where he played baseball. He loved his family and friends spending time with them. Survivors in addition to his parents include his son Karter Wilson; his sister: Britteny (Buck) Hartzog of Eufaula, AL.; paternal grandmother: Gwen Spence of Eufaula, AL.; nieces: Leah Hartzog and Lydia Hartzog; his aunts: Lisa Moore and Sherrie Tyson; and several cousins. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be USMC Sgt. Justin B. Luker, USMC Sgt. Neil Tinbrink, USMC Cpl. Travis M. Huff, USMC Pvt. Daniel J. Steffel, USMC 1Cpl. Hakin H. Mann, USMC Cpl. Austin D. Vogel, USMC SSGT Gabriel Morales, and U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Bryan McClintock. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

