Tonya Renae Wood Mrs. Tonya Renae Wood, 47, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 A.M., at Parkview Baptist Church. The Rev. Glen Brock and Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiated and burial was held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12 Noon, CST, at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born January 11, 1972 in Eufaula, Alabama, Tonya was the daughter of Betty Ruth Hutto (Jim) Smith of Eufaula, Alabama and the late James Earl "Jim" Bennett, Jr.. Tonya loved her family, friends, dogs and any activity on Lake Eufaula. Survivors other than her mother and step-father include her husband: Bill Wood of Eufaula, Alabama; her son: Hunter Register of Eufaula, Alabama; her step-daughters: Heather Wood of Anna, Texas, Amber Wood of Dothan, Alabama; her brother: James E. (Katie) Bennett, III; her step-grandsons: Aiden Frantz of Anna, Texas, Trenton King of Dothan, Alabama; her step-granddaughter: Corey Harrison of Dothan, Alabama. Pallbearers were Ricky Hutto, Walt Pittman, Chris Moshell, Matt McElroy, Russell White, Matt Self, Jason Self and Hugh Gulledge.
