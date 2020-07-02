A Eufaula man has been arrested for a series of property crimes and thefts that have occurred around Eufaula, according to the Eufaula Police Department.

Montreon Terrezes Paige, 29, was arrested by Patrol Officers and the officers of the EPD Criminal Investigation Division on July 1 and charged with theft of property first (motor vehicle), burglary second degree; burglary third degree, two counts of unlawful entry to motor vehicle, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of Paige’s arrest, he was out on bond for a previous theft of property first degree arrest for allegedly stealing another vehicle. He is currently incarcerated at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. We are extremely proud of the coordinated effort of our officers in this investigation.

