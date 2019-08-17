Pittman - Dunn Wedding Announcement

Dr. Andrea Michelle Pittman and Dr. Garrett Tyler Dunn were united in marriage on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:30 in the evening at Cape San Blas, Florida.
Dr. Benjamin Theobald, brother-in-law of the bride, officiated the private ceremony. After the ceremony, the groom's parents hosted a beach-side reception in traditional coastal style with a low-country boil.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Randall Pittman of Eufaula, Alabama. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Hannah, the late Ms. Audrey (Hendrix) Carroll, Mrs. Shirley (Charles) Faulk of Abbeville, Alabama and the late Mr. Oscar Pittman.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Jessica Johnson and the late Michael Dunn of Huntsville, Alabama; step-son of Mr. Bobby Johnson of Huntsville. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Garrett of Huntsville, Mrs. Burma Dunn of Albertville, and the late Mr. Kenneth Dunn.
Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless gown of ivory and champagne Chantilly lace and embroidery over silk charmeuse. The gown's sweetheart neckline flowed into a mermaid-inspired skirt with train. The bride designed, arranged, and carried a cascading bouquet of coastal-colored flowers of sea green, coral, gold, and ivory accented with baby's breath and eucalyptus.
Dr. Ashley Theobald, sister of the bride, from Greenville, South Carolina served as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids included Dr. Rachel Howorth of Huntsville and Mrs. Ariana Keller of Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Matron of Honor and the bridesmaids wore long flowing Georgette Blouson gowns in soft pink carrying bouquets of flowers fashioned by the bride in the same style as the bride's bouquet.
Mr. Clark Dunn, brother of the groom, of Huntsville served as Best Man. Groomsmen included William Sanders of Huntsville and Christopher McNichol of Huntsville.
The bride and groom both graduated with a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.
Following a honeymoon in Puerto Rico and the Eastern Caribbean, Andrea and Garrett will reside in Bryan, Texas pursuing a Family Medicine Residency at Texas A&M.
