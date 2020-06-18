The Eufaula City Council accepted the resignation of City Attorney Courtney Potthoff during their June 15 meeting.
The resignation comes on the heels of news that Potthoff is resigning for medical reasons. Joel Smith was given a recommendation to replace Potthoff and received favorable votes from all council members. Smith will serve the remainder of the current City Attorney term which expires in November.
President of the Eufaula City Council, Johnny Knight, issues a statement to Potthoff on behalf of the Council and the citizens of Eufaula following the meeting, stating, “Thank you for serving as Eufaula’s City Attorney for the past eight years. Your quality of work has been superb. You have served and carried out your obligations with the highest standards of honesty, sincerity, commitment and work ethic.
“We recognize and appreciate all you have done for the City of Eufaula. We are sorry to see you resign. Please accept our sincere appreciation and gratitude for a job well done. We wish you nothing but the best and may God continue to bless you.”
Other business conducted by the council included passing resolutions on weed abatements for properties located on Ash Street, Dale Road, West Washington Street, Davis Lane, and Linden Drive.
Mayor Jack Tibbs spoke to the council reporting that the city had received half of the total for a grant he reported on last month during the council meeting. Instead of receiving approximately $700,000 through an Industrial Access grant, the city received half that amount, $340,000.
According to Tibbs, ALDOT met last week and funded repairs to the intersection on State Docks Road and Industrial Drive at half of what the city had asked for through the grant. “We did get funded for half of the $660,000 we applied for. We got $340,000,” Tibbs noted. “We also included in the grant paving the streets back there, but they said that was a maintenance issue. So we got good news and bad news…we got money to fix that intersection, but not to redo the roads at that time.” Tibbs has hopes of paving the street in the industrial complex to help with drawing business into the area with a nice industrial park located in town.
Tibbs went on to go through a list of businesses that have plans to expand, open and make changes. He reported that the owners of the Beaulua factory property are interested in giving the property to the city. “We are having it appraised right now,” he commented. “We want to have a nice industrial park to draw businesses to the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.