Alabama will have its ninth Severe Weather Preparedness Sale Tax Holiday in coming weeks allowing shoppers to stock up on some items tax free.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, and lasting through midnight Sunday, Feb. 23, shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase common supplies costing less than $60 that can come in useful not only in bad weather but year round.
Some of the items that will be sales tax exempt during this weekend include various sized of batteries (automotive, boat and coin batteries are not tax exempt); cellular phone batteries and chargers; portable self-powered or battery operated radios or NOAA weather radios; portable self-powered light sources, including battery powered flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks; tarpaulins, plastic sheeting or plastic drop cloths; ground anchor systems, such as bungee cords or rope or tie-down kits; duct tape; plywood, window film or other material specifically to protect window coverings; non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container; non-electric can opener; artificial ice (blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice); self-contained first aid kit, fire extinguisher and smoke detector; carbon monoxide detector; and gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers.
Also exempt is any portable generator and power cords, costing $1,000 or less, used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.
A complete list of items that will be tax exempt during the weekend can be viewed at www.revenue.alabama.gov.
Barbour County will participate in the tax-free weekend, waiving county tax. Municipalities listed on the Department of Revenue’s website in the county that will be participating are Eufaula and Clayton.
To find a complete list of municipalities that will be participating, visit the Alabama Department of Revenue website at www.revenue.alabama.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.