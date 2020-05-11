A prescribed burn is planned for a section of the Lakepoint State Park campground in Eufaula on Tuesday, May 12, weather permitting. The burn is not expected to affect camping reservations.
Every effort will be made to ensure safety and proper smoke management during the burn. The Alabama Forestry Commission will conduct the controlled burns for the Alabama State Parks Division.
Prescribed fire is an effective way to reduce wildfire risk, enhance wildlife habitat, and maintain a healthy forest ecosystem.
