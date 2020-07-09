Want to help out a local organization and maybe save some money at the same time?
During the month of July one of State Farm’s local agents, Sam Wise, will donate $10 to the Jaxon Life Senior Center when someone receives a quote from him and mentions “Quotes for Good.”
The local Senior Center was chosen as July’s organization to receive the donations, as a way to sponsor some of the center’s programs for the month.
According to a press release from the Senior Center, for the quote to qualify and a donation to be made, the individual can be a new customer or a current State Farm customer that has policies with this agent. If the individual currently has policies with the agent, they will need to quote business they do not already have with the agent.
You do not have to change insurance, just get a quote and Sam Wise will donate $10 to the Jaxon Life Senior center.
“We’re excited to be sponsored by our local Sate Farm agent as this month’s Quote for Good organization. This month for every household we send their way and who completes an auto, fire, life, or health quote, they’ll make a $10 donation to our organization. We are excited about the opportunity to generate donations and create awareness about our cause,” a Senior Center spokesperson said.
Whether you call in for a quote at 334-687-5010, or stop by Sam Wise’s State Farm office at 302 E. Broad St. in Eufaula, mention Quotes for Good and the Jaxon Life Senior Center when you get your quote.
