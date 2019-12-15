Retired city school employees from throughout the years were honored on Dec. 5 at a luncheon given by the Eufaula City School system.
“This year, we had about 60 people attend the annual retiree luncheon,” Mitzi Clayton, Parental Involvement & Information Liaison for the city schools said. Attendees enjoyed food, fun, and fellowship at the annual luncheon. Clayton noted that many of those that have retired from the City School System do not get to see their former co-workers often and look forward to the luncheon just so they can catch up with those they haven’t seen in a while.
Eufaula High School Tiger Representatives greeted guests as they arrived and also served as their wait staff during the luncheon along with administrators of Eufaula City Schools. Tiger Representatives representing the city schools were Sydney Wiggins, Madison Moorer, Ishika Patel and Maggie White.
Attendees were served turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, yams, green beans and banana pudding. Southeast Gas District and Tri-State Graphics partnered in sponsoring the meal.
Entertainment for the luncheon was provided by the Eufaula High School Chamber Choir who regaled the crowd with holiday songs. The choir is directed by Corey Griffin.
Guests were given journals with the Eufaula City Schools’ logo on the cover.
“We appreciate our retired staff members. They helped make Eufaula City Schools the wonderful system it is today,” Clayton said.
