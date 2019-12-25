During the holidays, we want to share the spirit of the season with those in need of help. Each year, several organizations work together to make sure every child has a Merry Christmas and sometimes our senior citizens get over-looked.
“Whenever there is a need, our community always steps up,” said Jennifer Lunsford, Eufaula Community Center Supervisor.
The Jaxon Life Senior Center teamed up with several community sponsors/organizations this year to make sure our seniors did not go unnoticed or were forgotten during this holiday season. Our sponsors for this year’s Santa for Seniors included Leadership Barbour Alumni, Eufaula Community Center’s CSC Class and other exercise members, Pickle-ball, the Lakeside School, Keystone/Tyson Processing Plant, First Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, and many other individuals.
The donations received this year were exceptional!
“We had such a noteworthy turn-out,” said Jackie Hunt, Director of Jaxon Life Senior Center. The Senior Center made over 100 Santa for Seniors bags which were delivered. Around 60 bags went to homebound senior citizens and 45 bags to active participants at the senior center.”
Thank you so much to each one of you in the community who stepped up to help bring joy and make a difference in the lives of our local senior citizens!
