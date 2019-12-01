Leadership Barbour Alumni have organized Santa for Seniors for area senior citizen and are asking for your help with donated items so they can help out as many as they can with the program this holiday season.
Items that are being asked for include, but are not limited to, socks, gloves, winter hats, pillows, blankets, throws, Tylenol, cough drops, Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, deodorant, lotion, shampoo, band aids, aspirin, and other everyday items.
Food items that are being asked for include, but are not limited to, hard candy, cookies, crackers, canned soup, tuna, Vienna sausages, and peanut butter, along with other nonperishable food items.
Donations may be dropped off at two locations in Eufaula before Dec. 13 — the Main Street Eufaula office located inside in the Eufaula Barbour Chamber of Commerce at 333 East Broad Street or at the Boys and Girls Club located at 445 Sanford Avenue. Please do not wrap any donated items.
Let’s show our support and take care of Eufaula’s senior citizens.
