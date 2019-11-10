As the holiday season approaches, so does the season of giving. If you are looking for a program to give to this year, think about the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry during its national collection week that will be held Nov. 18-24 this year.
Parkview Baptist Church, located at 608 S Eufaula Ave in Eufaula, will be a drop-off location for shoebox gifts for children that are being packed as part of the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry during the Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week. Drop-off dates and times for the drop-off site at Parkview Baptist Church is Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m.
“Our area goal for this year is 2,500 boxes,” said Terry Thompson, Drop-off Leaser for the Chattahoochee Valley Southeast Region. She said that the mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local churches worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ. These simple gifts are sent outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease; and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S.
Thompson said that because of the generosity of donors from across the United States, Operation Christmas Child collected more than 8.8 million shoeboxes in 2018. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2018, the ministry sent more than 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children in 100 countries, each packed with fun, toys, school supplies and hygiene items that help bring joy and the eternal hope of the Gospel to children around the world. Since 1993, more than 167 million Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes have been distributed to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
According to the ministry’s website at www.samaritanspurse.org many of the children who receive the shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program.
“This program teaches children about God’s amazing love and guides them through what it means to faithfully follow Jesus Christ. Since 2009, 14.9 million children have participated in the program,” the website said. Each child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.
Shoebox contents
If you are interested in filling a shoebox to send to a deserving child overseas, first decide whether you will pack a box for a girl or a boy, and the age category: 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14 and what items you would like to include in the box.
Here are some acceptable items that can be packed in the boxes: shirts and pants for age chosen; Pillowcase dress (loose-fitting sun dress); underwear; socks; T-shirts; flip-flops; hat/scarf/mittens; sunglasses; tote bag/purse; hair bows; friendship bracelets (woven with yarn or embroidery thread); pencils; small manual pencil sharpener; colored pencils; pencil case; pens; blank index cards; solar-powered calculator; scissors; ruler; protractor; crayons; markers; coloring pads; coloring books; picture books; notebooks; glue stick (do not include liquid glue); small adhesive tape; watercolor set, paintbrushes; canvas or paper; building blocks; Play-Doh (consider adding plastic cookie cutters as non-sharp utensils the child can use with the Play-Doh); stickers; foam ball; kickball (make sure to include a manual air pump so that the ball can be re-inflated); finger puppets; Slinky; Etch A Sketch; interactive toys that include push buttons, lights, noise (include extra batteries); jump rope; backpack; toy truck or boat; harmonica; yo-yo; bar soap; toothbrushes; lip balms or ChapStick (no liquid lip gloss allowed)bandanas; deck of cards; small stuffed animal; plastic cups, water bottles and plates; washcloth; wet wipes; hair ties, band aids, and combs and hairbrushes.
Those packing shoeboxes are asked not to include items such as candy; toothpaste; gum; used or damaged items; war-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures; seeds; chocolate or food; liquids or lotions; fruit rolls or other fruit snacks; drink mixes (powered or liquid); medications or vitamins; breakable items, such as snow globes or glass containers; or aerosol cans.
A suggested donation of $9 to Operation Christmas Child is essential to cover project costs including shipping the boxes to their final destination and enables a local church in the area to lead a safe and well-organized children’s event where your shoebox will be given to a child in need.
For more information on how to participate and to learn how pack a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child, or to find the nearest drop-off location other than the Eufaula location, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ. Those participating can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. According to the samaritanspurse.org website, those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
