Barbour County Jaguars

ABBEVILLE -- Abbeville scored all 76 points in the first half and the second half was shortened to six minutes in the third and two in the fourth quarter in routing Barbour County, 76-6.

It was the 58th consecutive loss for Barbour County.

Wauntavious Conley rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns (10, 15 and 73 yards) on six carries, Eric Truitt 79 yards and two TDs (39 and 40) on two carries and Nathan Hall had 63 yards on five carries with one TD (10) for Abbeville (6-2 overall, 5-1 Class 2A, Region 2).

Hall also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Rico Dozier and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. Truitt earned a 38-yard punt return for a score and the Jackets had a 70-yard interception return for a TD.

For Barbour County (0-8, 0-6), Raphael Williams had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also finished with 40 yards rushing. Defensively, Davonte Marshall had six tackles and James Hamrick and Jaquerious Bennett had five each.

Daleville (6-3, 3-3) visits Barbour County Friday.

