SEALE -- Admiral Moorer Middle School closed out its abbreviated football season with a 22-14 victory over Russell County.
AMMS got a rushing touchdown from Marquia Harris, a 50-plus yard catch-and-run for a TD by Lekeveyunate Pugh for a score, and five receptions from Browning Anderson for 128 yards.
Defensively, Jaquavious Moss, Arelious Slaughter and Drakevious Baker had big games for the Admirals.
