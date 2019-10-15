Admiral Moorer Middle School

SEALE -- Admiral Moorer Middle School closed out its abbreviated football season with a 22-14 victory over Russell County.

AMMS got a rushing touchdown from Marquia Harris, a 50-plus yard catch-and-run for a TD by Lekeveyunate Pugh for a score, and five receptions from Browning Anderson for 128 yards.

Defensively, Jaquavious Moss, Arelious Slaughter and Drakevious Baker had big games for the Admirals.

