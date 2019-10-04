Marqula “Red” Harris ran 60 yards for a touchdown and also returned an interception for a score, but Admiral Moorer Middle School came up short last week, 17-16, to Charles Henderson Junior High. AMMS also got a pair of two-point conversions from Browning Anderson, who had two receptions for 42 yards. Head coach Phil Anderson credited Lekeveyunate Pugh with a strong performance defensively. The Admirals close out their season Oct. 10 at Russell County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.