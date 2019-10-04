Admiral Moorer Middle School
PHOTO BY TONY DARRIGAN

Marqula “Red” Harris ran 60 yards for a touchdown and also returned an interception for a score, but Admiral Moorer Middle School came up short last week, 17-16, to Charles Henderson Junior High. AMMS also got a pair of two-point conversions from Browning Anderson, who had two receptions for 42 yards. Head coach Phil Anderson credited Lekeveyunate Pugh with a strong performance defensively. The Admirals close out their season Oct. 10 at Russell County.

