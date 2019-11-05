First-Round PairingsAll first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

» Park Crossing (3-7) at Saraland (10-0)

» Paul Bryant (7-3) at Stanhope Elmore (8-2)

» Spanish Fort (5-4) at Dothan (8-2)

» Wetumpka (5-5) at Bessemer City (8-2)

» Selma (6-3) at Hueytown (9-1)

» Blount (8-2) at Eufaula (8-2)

» McAdory (6-4)at Opelika (8-1)

» Sidney Lanier (3-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3)

» Clay-Chalkville (8-2) at Helena (9-1)

» Buckhorn (4-6) at Athens (7-3)

» Chelsea (5-5) at Oxford (9-1)

» Cullman (5-5) at Mae Jemison (5-5)

» Hartselle (4-6) at Fort Payne (8-2)

» Homewood (4-6) at Pinson Valley (7-2)

» Albertville (5-5) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)

» Gardendale (7-3) at Minor (6-4)

