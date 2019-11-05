First-Round PairingsAll first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
» Park Crossing (3-7) at Saraland (10-0)
» Paul Bryant (7-3) at Stanhope Elmore (8-2)
» Spanish Fort (5-4) at Dothan (8-2)
» Wetumpka (5-5) at Bessemer City (8-2)
» Selma (6-3) at Hueytown (9-1)
» Blount (8-2) at Eufaula (8-2)
» McAdory (6-4)at Opelika (8-1)
» Sidney Lanier (3-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3)
» Clay-Chalkville (8-2) at Helena (9-1)
» Buckhorn (4-6) at Athens (7-3)
» Chelsea (5-5) at Oxford (9-1)
» Cullman (5-5) at Mae Jemison (5-5)
» Hartselle (4-6) at Fort Payne (8-2)
» Homewood (4-6) at Pinson Valley (7-2)
» Albertville (5-5) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)
» Gardendale (7-3) at Minor (6-4)
