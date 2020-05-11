The Alabama High School Athletic Association finalized and announced the realignments for the next two years in its spring sports Thursday and there were no surprises from a Wiregrass standpoint.
The AHSAA had already released its state reclassification for fall and winter sports plus its area alignments for the sports in those seasons.
All the Wiregrass spring sports programs that moved up or down from their current classification are the same as the schools that moved up or down in the fall announcement.
Like the fall and winter, seven schools are moving up in classification for spring sports, while two are going down a classification.
The schools that moved up, based off its school enrollment average from October, are Dothan (6A to 7A), Headland (4A to 5A), Geneva (3A to 4A), Daleville (2A to 3A), Goshen (2A to 3A), New Brockton (2A to 3A) and Elba (1A to 2A).
Moving down are Samson (2A to 1A) and Barbour County (2A to 1A). Though it has not had a spring sports team for several years, Barbour County was listed in the AHSAA release on Thursday has having declared for softball. The AHSAA alignments are based off a school’s declaration to participate in a sport in the next year.
The AHSAA had not released the spring sports until Thursday because of its two-year private school competitive balance factor that could have resulted in a team moving up in a classification based off championship success in sports. However, the spring sports were cancelled because of the coronavirus and the AHSAA Central Board ruled late last month to use the formula based off only the first year of the two-year period.
No Wiregrass private school program was affected by the ruling and all of the spring private school sports stayed in the current classification.
The AHSAA released the area/region/section alignments for the next two years in all of its spring sports on Thursday — baseball, softball, girls/boys soccer, girls/boys golf, girls/boys tennis and girls/boys track/field. The baseball and softball realignments involving Wiregrass teams were identical to the basketball areas released in the winter
Listed are the Wiregrass regions/areas in each spring sports based off Thursday’s AHSAA release.
Baseball/Softball
(Both are the same)
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula
Opelika
Russell County
Valley
Class 1A, Area 6
Softball only
Barbour County
Central Hayneville
Loachapoka
Girls/Boys Soccer
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula
Opelika
Russell County
Valley
Tennis
Class 6A, Section 2
Carver (Montgomery)
Eufaula
R.E. Lee
Opelika
Park Crossing
Montgomery Academy
Trinity (Montgomery)
Valley
Girls/Boys Golf
Class 6A, Section 2
Baldwin County
Carver (Montgomery)
Citronelle
Eufaula
Gulf Shores
R.E. Lee
Blount
McGill-Toolen
Park Crossing
Robertsdale
Saraland
Spanish Fort
UMS-Wright
Outdoor Girls/ Boys Track/FieldClass 6A, Section 1
Baldwin County
Carver (Montgomery)
Citronelle
Eufaula
Gulf Shores
Sidney Lanier
R.E. Lee
Blount
McGill-Toolen
Park Crossing
Robertsdale
Saraland
Spanish Fort
Stanhope Elmore
St. Paul’s
